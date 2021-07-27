Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 400,000 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,957,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth $4,307,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth $593,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth $396,000.

NYSEAMERICAN VII opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

