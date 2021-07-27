Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $4.90 Million in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLCA. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,920,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,430,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Shares of DLCA opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

