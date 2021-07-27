Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $5.84 Million in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $9,730,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $6,811,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of PRSR opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.