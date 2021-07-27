Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAPA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NAPA opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

