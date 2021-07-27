Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $6.97 Million Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFFU. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS JOFFU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

