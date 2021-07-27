Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

