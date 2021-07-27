Blockzero Labs Hits Market Cap of $3.98 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $295,868.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014726 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00798025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.