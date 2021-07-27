BlueLinx (BXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $377.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $899,946.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $150,442.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlueLinx stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of BlueLinx worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.