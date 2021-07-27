BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

TSE ZEB opened at C$35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.10. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$23.82 and a 12-month high of C$36.95.

