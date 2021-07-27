BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

ZWH traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.25. 9,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,508. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.96 and a 52 week high of C$22.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.51.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.