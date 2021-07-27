BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert Sells 5,000 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BOKF opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.