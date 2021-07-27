Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$6.06 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 71376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

Specifically, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,253,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,899,716.11. Insiders purchased 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $129,815 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNE. Raymond James increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$192.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.18.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

