Boosted Finance Trading Up 105.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $343,486.92 and approximately $240,022.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 105.4% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.74 or 0.00015575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00105494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00130286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.98 or 0.99806536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00829490 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

