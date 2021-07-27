Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

BSX traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $45.51. 14,099,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,192,149. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.86.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,997 shares of company stock worth $18,922,649 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

