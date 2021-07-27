Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.390-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.59.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

