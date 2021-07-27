Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $19.54 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 2.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $527.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,412. The firm has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.46 and a 1-year high of $532.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

