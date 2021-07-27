Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 212,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212,000 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $116.29. The stock had a trading volume of 174,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,527. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

