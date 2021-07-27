Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. 1,678,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,376. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

