Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-$1.40 EPS.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,169. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on BDN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

