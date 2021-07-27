Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $89,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,366.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $15,207,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $147.64 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

