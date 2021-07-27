Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,056 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Stryker by 57.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 505.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 56,941 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after purchasing an additional 281,363 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $263.53 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.