Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $239.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $241.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

