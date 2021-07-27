Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,172 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21.

