Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,172 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.