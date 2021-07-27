Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report $273.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.16 million and the lowest is $268.81 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $247.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BRX. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,621,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,966. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

