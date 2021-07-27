Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 13th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

