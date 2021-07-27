Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

