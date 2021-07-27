Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce sales of $25.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.97 million. CEVA posted sales of $23.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $116.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $135.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,799. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51. CEVA has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.05, a PEG ratio of 146.33 and a beta of 1.04.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CEVA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CEVA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

