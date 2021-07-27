Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.43 Million

Analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce $137.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.10 million and the highest is $140.20 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $554.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.07 million to $561.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $542.46 million, with estimates ranging from $507.67 million to $564.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lowered their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FBK stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in FB Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

