Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $101.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.10 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $77.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $409.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%.

MBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $45.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

