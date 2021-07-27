Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.10. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,930. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $101.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

