Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post sales of $13.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.01 million and the lowest is $13.90 million. Veru reported sales of $10.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $61.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $74.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.44 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.78. 579,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,996. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a market cap of $540.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.92 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 5.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veru by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Veru by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.