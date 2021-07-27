Brokerages Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report $91.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.55 million and the lowest is $89.50 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $81.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $368.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.23 million to $378.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $384.42 million, with estimates ranging from $361.87 million to $406.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.