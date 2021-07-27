Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.34 Million

Analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce sales of $272.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.85 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Hostess Brands by 80.4% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 51,280 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 70.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 309,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 127,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,457,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,153,000.

Shares of TWNK opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

