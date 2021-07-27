Brokerages Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report sales of $56.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.62 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $271.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $315.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $287.03 million, with estimates ranging from $246.97 million to $364.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of OSUR opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.58 million, a PE ratio of -149.98 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

