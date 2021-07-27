Brokerages Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report sales of $104.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $45.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $461.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $726.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVAC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 4,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,931. The company has a market cap of $709.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.