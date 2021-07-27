Brokerages Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.42. 685,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

