Brokerages Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Post -$0.77 EPS

Analysts forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Viad posted earnings of ($2.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $27,254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 619,713 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $16,326,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.07. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.04.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

