Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Target Price at $47.43

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

ALKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.