Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price at $69.40

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $81.14 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.57.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.