Brokerages Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Target Price at $56.17

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In related news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCC stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.