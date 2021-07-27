Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target at $41.80

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPXWF. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.