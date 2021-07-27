Brokerages Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price at $736.67

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $736.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 16.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $729.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $704.15. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $554.26 and a 52-week high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.