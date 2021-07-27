Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target at $49.22

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of DCT opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $2,015,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,240 shares of company stock worth $6,760,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 426.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

