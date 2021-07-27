Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $29.43 on Friday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.21.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

