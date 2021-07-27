Brokerages Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Price Target at C$45.13

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

KBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE:KBL traded up C$1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$45.00. 43,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.19. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.47 million and a P/E ratio of 54.35.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

