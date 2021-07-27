Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target at $39.75

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,430,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.52 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.56.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

