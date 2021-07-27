Brokerages Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target at $43.00

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 84.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

