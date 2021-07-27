Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $93.00

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $63,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,380,000 after purchasing an additional 591,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after purchasing an additional 483,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

