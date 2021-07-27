Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq stock opened at $186.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $188.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.03.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

