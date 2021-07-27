Brunswick (BC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brunswick stock opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

